Guitar Trax Show: Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) Interview

Hal replaced original co-founding member and rhythm guitarist David Knopfler. Lindes toured with Dire Straits while they were promoting Making Movies and remained with the band while they recorded their fourth album, 1982's Love Over Gold. Lindes was also with the band for the EP titled ExtendedancEPlay released in early 1983, which included the hit single “Twisting by the Pool”.

Since his departure from Dire Straits, Lindes has composed music for films, and has won a Royal Television Society Award for the BAFTA award nominated film Reckless and a TRIC award for Best TV Theme Music.Lindes composed the soundtrack to The Boys Are Back, a Miramax film directed by Scott Hicks and starring Clive Owen, in which his guitar score is paired with songs by Sigur Rós, Ray Lamontagne and Carla Bruni.