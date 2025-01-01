Support WFIT

Search Query
Show Search
News
WFIT Local & State News
Weather - Storm Center
Space Coast
Florida
Space
Florida Tech News
Station Announcements
WFIT Local & State News
Weather - Storm Center
Space Coast
Florida
Space
Florida Tech News
Station Announcements
Music
New Music
Live Music
Live In Studio
WFIT's Locals Only Playlist
Live Music Calendar
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
New Music
Live Music
Live In Studio
WFIT's Locals Only Playlist
Live Music Calendar
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
Programing
Playlist
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
Music Shows On Demand
WFIT Features
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Playlist
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
Music Shows On Demand
WFIT Features
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Podcasts
WFIT Speaks
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Psychology Science Minute
WFIT Speaks
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Psychology Science Minute
Events
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
About Us
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Equal Opportunity Report
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Open Meeting Policy
Employment
Sources of Funding
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Equal Opportunity Report
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Open Meeting Policy
Employment
Sources of Funding
Support
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Building Wish List
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Building Wish List
Florida Tech
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
© 2025 WFIT
Menu
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WFIT-FM
On Air
Now Playing
WFIT-HD2
All Streams
News
WFIT Local & State News
Weather - Storm Center
Space Coast
Florida
Space
Florida Tech News
Station Announcements
WFIT Local & State News
Weather - Storm Center
Space Coast
Florida
Space
Florida Tech News
Station Announcements
Music
New Music
Live Music
Live In Studio
WFIT's Locals Only Playlist
Live Music Calendar
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
New Music
Live Music
Live In Studio
WFIT's Locals Only Playlist
Live Music Calendar
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
Programing
Playlist
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
Music Shows On Demand
WFIT Features
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Playlist
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
Music Shows On Demand
WFIT Features
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Podcasts
WFIT Speaks
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Psychology Science Minute
WFIT Speaks
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Psychology Science Minute
Events
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
About Us
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Equal Opportunity Report
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Open Meeting Policy
Employment
Sources of Funding
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Equal Opportunity Report
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Open Meeting Policy
Employment
Sources of Funding
Support
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Building Wish List
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Building Wish List
Florida Tech
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Support WFIT
Keep WFIT on the air with your donation!
The "Tower Tee"
WFIT Hoodie
WFIT Hoodie
Retro Towel
WFIT Mug
Silicone Pint