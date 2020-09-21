News/Talk Programs
As an NPR affiliate station, we strive to encourage lifelong learning for our listeners through thought-provoking news and programs. From local segments such as the Psychology Science Minute, Inside Florida Tech, Florida Tech Faculty and Staff Profiles, and Florida Tech International Student Spotlights, to syndicated NPR news and Democracy Now!, WFIT provides distinct perspectives and top-notch journalism.
A daily local news update from WFIT, Florida Today, and the Florida News Exchange
All Things Considered is a NPR radio newsmagazine that delivers in-depth reporting and transforms the way listeners understand current events and view the world. The program presents breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special -- sometimes quirky -- features.
Democracy Now is a daily progressive, nonprofit, independently syndicated program of news, analysis, and opinion.
A clear voice for science, EarthSky provides interviews with the world's top scientists. The EarthSky mission is to bring scientists' research results and insights to people around the world, with the goal of illuminating pathways to a sustainable future.
Florida Frontiers: The Weekly Radio Magazine of the Florida Historical Society is a weekly, half- hour radio program airing on public radio stations throughout the state beginning in January 2009. The program is a combination of interview segments and produced features covering history-based events, exhibitions, activities, places and people in Florida. We explore the relevance of Florida history to contemporary society and promote awareness of heritage and culture tourism options in the state.
Show ArchiveFrom the statehouse to the Everglades to the panhandle to the beaches, Florida has a unique story. Join us every Friday for The Florida Roundup.Hear from newsmakers, journalists and Floridians from across the state about the issues that matter to you.The Florida Roundup is hosted by Melissa Ross and Tom Hudson with reporting and analysis from Florida public radio journalists across the state. Produced through a partnership between WLRN in Miami and WJCT in Jacksonville, The Florida Roundup covers politics, business, the environment and culture; providing context and conversation with Floridians about the issues facing our state.The Florida Roundup on WFIT 89.5 FM Fridays at 6pm.
Morning Edition provides news in context, airs thoughtful ideas and commentary, and reviews important new music, books, and events in the arts. All with voices and sounds that invite listeners to experience the stories.
Weekend Edition Sunday debuted on January 18, 1987, with host Susan Stamberg. Two years later, Liane Hansen took over the host chair, a position she held for 22 years. In that time, Hansen interviewed movers and shakers in politics, science, business and the arts. Her reporting travels took her from the slums of Cairo to the iron mines of Michigan's Upper Peninsula; from the oyster beds on the bayou in Houma, La., to Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park; and from the kitchens of Colonial Williamsburg, Va., to the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. In the fall of 2011, NPR National Desk Reporter Audie Cornish began hosting the show.Every week listeners tune in to hear a unique blend of news, features and the regularly scheduled puzzle segment with Puzzlemaster Will Shortz, the crossword puzzle editor of The New York Times.Weekend Edition Sunday is heard on NPR Member stations across the United States and around the globe via NPR Worldwide. The conversation between the audience and the program staff continues throughout the social media world.
Planetary Radio is the only long form public radio program devoted to the final frontier. Along with top-flight production quality, every episode relies on the deep expertise of the Planetary Society, founded by Carl Sagan, Lou Friedman and Bruce Murray. We are committed to the high standards your audience expects and deserves.Whether it's the launch of Burt Rutan's SpaceShipOne or the arrival at Saturn of the huge Cassini probe, Planetary Radio is there. We also feature conversations with the men and women who lead the way, from Buzz Aldrin to Arthur C. Clarke, along with the scientists and engineers who provide unique perspectives on the quest for knowledge about our universe.Other regular features like "What's Up!" raise your space IQ while putting a smile on your face. And you just might win our weekly space trivia contest.Planetary Radio will take listeners to the solar system and beyond.
In 2004, Gunn added a regular segment on biotechnology, BioTech Nation. It has emerged as the only regular weekly mainstream programming on biotech on the national and international scene, and features interviews with biotech leaders. In its regular feature: “BioIssue of the Week”, Gunn discusses the breaking news of the day with award-winning science journalist, David Ewing Duncan.In the U.S., Tech Nation can be heard four times each weekend on the National Public Radio website’s 24-hour Program Stream (npr.org). It airs on nearly 200 public radio stations, with multiple airtimes on the NPR Channels on XM-Sirius Satellite Radio. Globally, Tech Nation is aired three times weekly on the NPR Channels of Sirius Internet Radio and airs 25 weekly to 177 countries via Armed Forces Radio International. Tech Nation podcasts remain permanently archived on the Internet, enabling anyone, anywhere to listen to these materials on demand.