Music Shows
From local bands to artists across the globe, WFIT's diverse musical programming offers music from genres including indie rock and pop, jazz, folk, alternative, blues, classical, world and more.
-
To bring something of value out of hiding, it is submitted to the acid test to be broken down. Listen Thursdays at 10 PM as we apply the test to overlooked treasures buried deep in the WFIT music library. As your host, I allow you the space to experience the music. I won't be explaining the circle of fiths used in the bridge or the party I went to with the drummer's sister. Instead, we will create an audio set and setting that encourages the listeners' sensate experience. Tune in Thursdays at 10 for Acid Test on WFIT 89.5 FM and streaming worldwide.
-
2 hours of Funk & Soul to get you moving & grooving to classic beats.
-
Get the sand off your feet and come on into the Space Coast Beach House, Tuesdays at 10PM. Barefoot Rick will play the latest indy and AAA cuts mixed with some alt-classics. Show Archive
-
Host Danny Morris spins songs inspired by the sun, sand and the surf.
-
Join Sister Mary, host of Blues with a Twist, every Tuesday night from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy a bit of jazz, something to get you rocking, and a heapin' helping of blues. A mix of original blues with a blend of contemporary music and an occasional return to the vintage 1940's. Your requests are welcomed and encouraged!"Blues, juice and Jazz!"
-
Produced by Blair Clark, C'est la Vie brings you the best and the latest in world music.
-
Heavily Funkified Blues Americana RetroRoots RockJam
-
Playing the sounds that make your heart pound with the beat that moves your feet.
-
Emerging artists, rock legends, and in-depth interviews with over 500 musicians
-
-
-
Do you like guitars?GUITAR TRAXS is hosted by multi Emmy Award winning composer/guitarist Brian Tarquin.Brian first graced the Top 20 Billboard Charts back in 1997 wit the commercial release; This is Acid Jazz, Vol. 2 on Instinct Records, followed by several solo jazz albums, which charted Top 10 at Contemporary Jazz Radio in the late 90’s.
-
Inspired by the college rock stations of the 80s, new and classic indie rock, vintage tracks and and a few things you might not expect.Show Archive
-
A cornucopia of eclectic tunes from garage rock to surf punk to new & unique.....everything and enough to get your booty shaking.
-
The Midnight Special is an original, offbeat, fun, and thought provoking radio broadcast. The Midnight Special is Chicago's, and through Internet streaming, the world's weekly aberration of folk music and farce, show tunes and satire, madness and escape.The Midnight Special often airs live performances recorded by WFMT over the past 55 years that are not available commercially, including well-known artists appearing at Chicago area clubs, concert venues, the University of Chicago Folk Festivals and the comedy revues of Chicago's famed Second City.
-
Mozart's Attic is a classical music program featuring music from the Middle Ages to the 21st century.
-
My Flash On You is a new show hosted by broadcast veteran Brenda Casner. My Flash On You lets your mind escape to earlier times and features a wide assortment of musical genres. A mixture of familiar artist as well as lost, but not forgotten musical gems. Brenda is originally from Allentown, Pennsylvania. She worked at two commercial radio stations in the mid 80’s, then returned to non-commercial radio for a more creative edge and musical diversity at WMUH at Muhlenberg College. Moved to Orlando in 1998, settled in Brevard County in 2001 to enjoy the beautiful beaches and all its beauty. My Flash On You airs Thursday nights 7pm-10pm.
-
A radio show based on the classic AOR/free form radio format of the '60s and '70s.
-
Broadcast on Wednesdays from 10:00 p.m. to midnight, On the Latin Side features a great selection of music reflecting the cultures of Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. From Latin Jazz and popular dance styles, to traditional and contemporary performances from established and emerging artists.
-
"Open your mind, broaden your taste and turn it up!"
-
Ras Michael brings you Roots Rock Reggae every Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Positive progressive music, including Culture, Burning Spear, Israel Vibration, and oh so many more....
-
Every week on Saturday Blues you will hear blues songs from the 1930s to yesterday! The show always starts with “Good Times” by Aretha Franklin followed by church music or Gospel songs. All the original blues singers came from the church in one way or another, good or bad. As Muddy Waters once said, "You get a heck of a sound from the church. Can't you hear it in my voice?" Although it's not blues, the show always finishes with Van Morrison because he loves the blues; and hosts Brother Frank and Father Jay enjoy listening to him. In between, there will be some Robert Johnson, delta and acoustic blues, electric blues, and horns. The whole gamut including a few surprises!
-
Before Sing Out magazine. Before Woody Guthrie. Before Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music, there was Carl Sandburg’s American Songbag. Sandburg collaborated with song collectors throughout the country to assemble a collection of truly American music from folk, blues, cowboy songs, spirituals, and even songs from the Mexican border. Sandburg himself called it a “ragbag of stripes and streaks of color from nearly all ends of the earth ... rich with the diversity of the United States.” The spirit of American music from such diverse sources is the guiding vision for the new show, Saturday Songbag. Each week, Rob Killam brings you a sampling of music that explores the rich variety of songs we share, transcending the traditional, yet with an appreciation of how history and new influences have shaped our musical heritage. Rob Killam previously hosted Celtic Tapestry on WFIT for many years. We looking forward to his new show Saturday Songbag.Hear Saturday Songbag Saturday mornings 8am – 10am beginning July 20, 2019. For more info contact Rob Killam (Saturday Songbag) songbag@cfl.rr.com
-
Since January of 2006, radio listeners on the Space Coast have been enjoying Todd Kennedy’s great music selection on Sound Waves. The show carries a lively mix of contemporary music, independent labels and rock classics. Sound Waves is also one of the few programs on the Space Coast that features live, in-studio sessions and interviews with local and national bands.Enjoy Sound Waves, your source for new and independent music, online or on your dial at 89.5FM, Melbourne, FL.
-
The Stray Cat Lounge is a live 2 hour eclectic music mix of "spacey" future beats injected with rock 'n roll energy and a funky soulful vibe. The Stray Cat Lounge features planetary legends and indies crashing big and small in a galaxy that goes far beyond the Space Coast.Pack your spaceship and park it - Sundays 1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET.
-
Calling all "Night People", hang out with "WFIT Night Music" to hear a tasty brew of Rock, Alternative, Blues and some Reggae music all night long.As a bonus, we are broadcasting NPR headline news at the top of each hour to ensure you are "in the know".
-
World Cafe is hosted and produced by Raina Douris in Philadelphia at WXPN presents interviews and performances with today's essential and emerging artists.