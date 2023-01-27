© 2023 WFIT
Live Music Calendar

Concert Calendar for October 2023

• Tegan and Sara,Hard Rock Live Orlando,3-Oct,,,,

• Band of Horses,House of Blues Orlando,6-Oct,,,,

• Depeche Mode,Amway Center Orlando,10-Oct,,,,

• The 1975,Miami,17-Oct,,,,

• The Church,Ponte Vedra Concert Hall,17-Oct,,,,

• The 1975,Tampa,18-Oct,,,,

• The Church,Orlando - The Abbey,18-Oct,,,,

• The Church,The Abbey Orlando,18-Oct,,,,

• The Church,Clearwater,19-Oct,,,,

• The Church,Fort Lauderdale,20-Oct,21-Oct,,,

• Unknown Mortal Orchestra ,The Beacham Orlando,20-Oct,,,,

• Cuco,Beacham Orlando,22-Oct,,,,

• Beach Boys,Orlando Dr Philips Center,22-Oct,,,,

• "Trey Anastasio, String Cheese Incident, Goose, Mt. Joy, 40 other bands","Hulaween, Live Oak, FL",26-Oct,27-Oct,28-Oct,29-Oct,

• George Thoroughgood,St Augustine,26-Oct,,,,

• "The Temptations, Jay & Americans, Darlene Love, Little Anthony",Malt Shop Cruise - Ft Lauderdale,28-Oct,,,,

• Lake Street Dive,Dr Philips Orlando,31-Oct,,,,