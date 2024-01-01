Sources of Funding

WFIT receives 36% (membership and vehicle donations) directly from our listeners.





We receive a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting based on listener support. The more we raise from our listeners, the more our annual grant is. We also receive a grant from the State of Florida each year and sponsorship revenue from local businesses.





Direct financial support from Florida Tech is 11%. Florida Tech also supplies in-kind services including accounting, HR and utilities.

