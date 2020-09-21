Local and State News Update

Here’s a local news update for October 23rd from WFIT, Florida Today, and the Florida News Exchange.

Firm Behind Florida's Unemployment Mess To Sign $135 Million State Contract

The company blamed for major problems with Florida’s unemployment compensation system in the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic has just snagged itself ANOTHER major Florida contract.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration says it will move forward with a $135-million dollar contract with Deloitte [dell-OYT]. Consulting,

The state announced in August that the firm would be in charge of streamlining Florida’s Medicaid data system.

But that decision was delayed after two of the company’s competitors claimed that Deloitte had lied about its poor performance at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami Herald reports that the competitors dropped their bids last month, which made Deloitte [dell-OYT]. the only company left.

Rally at Port Canaveral pushes to end federal no-sail order

A coalition of cruise industry employees and their supporters, led by members of the International Longshoremen's Association, rallied Wednesday at Port Canaveral, seeking an end to the government's seven-month halt to cruising because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Tracy Wade of Cocoa, a Longshoremen's union member for 17 years, “it's not fair that restaurants, nightclubs and bars can reopen, but not the cruise industry.”

More than 50 people attended the rally outside Port Canaveral's Cruise Terminal 1, demanding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lift its no-sail order, which has been in effect since mid-March.

The order is scheduled to expire Oct. 31, but the CDC could extend it, as it did in April, July and September.

According to Port officials even if the no-sail order is lifted Oct. 31, it likely would be 45 to 60 days before cruises resume at Port Canaveral.

Experts Give Assurances as Election Looms

Florida elections experts are spreading the word that voting systems are secure and prepared for what is expected to be record turnout in the hotly contested November 3rd presidential election.

This comes even as federal officials acknowledge that foreign disinformation campaigns aimed at sowing confusion and distrust have targeted voters in Florida and elsewhere.

Supervisors of elections, legal analysts and voting-rights organizations are attempting to assure voters that processes are in place for a smooth election, even if the results might not be known on Election Day.

Barry Richard was among the attorneys who represented George W. Bush in the legal battle over Florida’s presidential recount in 2000.

In the two decades since, he says Florida has initiated several changes designed to reduce the risk of election disasters.

“This will not be a repeat of 2000. Second, I don’t anticipate any serious problems this year here in Florida, and probably in any states.”

But with 29 prized electoral votes, Florida is the target of foreign and domestic groups seeking to inject disarray into the highly charged battle between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

With the huge uptick in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, experts are also emphasizing that the results of the election might not be known for days.

In all, more than 4.2 million Floridians had already cast ballots Thursday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website.

