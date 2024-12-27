© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Guitar Trax Show: Stu Hamm Interview

WFIT | By Brian Tarquin
Published December 27, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST
Stu Hamm is an iconic bass player who attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he met guitarist Steve Vai and, through him, met Joe Satriani.

Stu Hamm played bass on Vai's debut solo album, Flex-Able, which was released in 1984. Hamm has performed and recorded with Steve Vai, Frank Gambale, Joe Satriani and many other well-respected guitarists. It was his playing live on tour with Satriani that brought Hamm's skills to national attention. Subsequent recordings with Satriani and other rock/fusion artists, along with the release of his own solo recordings, solidified his reputation as a bassist and performer.

Hamm's slapping, popping and two-handed tapping techniques are demonstrated on his solo recordings, as well as in his instructional videos, Slap, Pop & Tap For The Bass and Deeper Inside the Bass. A popular part of his live performance often includes a two-handed tapping arrangement of Vince Guaraldi's "Linus and Lucy" (from the animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas).
Music
Brian Tarquin
Multi-Emmy award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist/producer. He has produced and recorded such guitar icons as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Larry Coryell, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Vinnie Moore to name a few. Through the past 30 years he has enjoyed Top 10 radio hits in several formats. His recent release "Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" went #1 on the Roots Music Reports Top 50 Fusion Albums. In 2024 "Beyond the Warrior's Eyes" - Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends won Best Instrumental Album of the Year from the Josie Music Awards. linktr.ee/guitartrax
