Guitar Trax Show: George Lynch Interview

Guitarist George Lynch joined Dokken in the early 1980’s, success came very quickly. As history proves, much of the band’s album sales and credibility is the result of George Lynch’s guitar abilities and songwriting. With Dokken, Lynch recorded five albums from 1983 to 1988, all of which did remarkably well in the United States, Europe and Asia. This worldwide success made George Lynch one of the most influential rock guitarists in modern music, even earning the band a Grammy nomination in 1989 for Best Rock Instrumental. 1989 was also the year the George parted ways with Dokken and began the new decade with a different approach…enter the Lynch Mob. By the early 1990s George had become a marquee guitar hero throughout the world. As a result, working with the Lynch Mob was a highly scrutinized and anticipated project. In just three years, the Lynch Mob released two records and hit the road on two worldwide tours. After the second tour’s completion, Lynch took hiatus and retreated to the studio to craft his first solo recordings.

From 2015-2018 saw some of George Lynch’s most prolific recording projects, including KXM with DuG Pinnick of King’s X and Ray Luzier of Korn, Shadow Nation, an incredible film journey into the history and plight of Native American life, Lynch Mob, Ultraphonix with Corey Glover of Living Colour, drummer Chris Moore and bassist Pancho Tomaselli of War. When George is not recording, writing or touring, he’s creating incredible collector’s art guitars under his Mr. Scary Guitars brand.