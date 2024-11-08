© 2024 WFIT
Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends Interview

WFIT | By Brian Tarquin
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:14 PM EST
1 of 1  — image_123650291.JPG

Mikey Holland Interviews Brian Tarquin Live In The Studio

Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends perform live at WFIT studios. Tarquin is interviewed by WFIT host Mikey Holland. Tarquin plays selections from his new album "Beyond the Warrior's Eyes", which was just honored by winning "Instrumental Album of the Year" by The Josie Music Awards in Nashville.

“Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes” is a heavy and glorious fusion-prog collection by Brian and his friends (Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford (Miles Davis), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Dean Brown (David Sanborn), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) & Larry McCray (John Mayall), the late Phil Naro, and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra). “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” mission is to support the charity, Hope For The Warriors, who provide medical care, mental health counseling, professional training and education, physical conditioning and transition services for wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Navy members. https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/
Music
Brian Tarquin
Multi-Emmy award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist/producer. He has produced and recorded such guitar icons as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Larry Coryell, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Vinnie Moore to name a few. Through the past 30 years he has enjoyed Top 10 radio hits in several formats. His recent release "Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" went #1 on the Roots Music Reports Top 50 Fusion Albums. In 2024 "Beyond the Warrior's Eyes" - Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends won Best Instrumental Album of the Year from the Josie Music Awards.
