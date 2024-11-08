Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends Interview

Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends perform live at WFIT studios. Tarquin is interviewed by WFIT host Mikey Holland. Tarquin plays selections from his new album "Beyond the Warrior's Eyes", which was just honored by winning "Instrumental Album of the Year" by The Josie Music Awards in Nashville.

“Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes” is a heavy and glorious fusion-prog collection by Brian and his friends (Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford (Miles Davis), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Dean Brown (David Sanborn), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) & Larry McCray (John Mayall), the late Phil Naro, and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra). “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” mission is to support the charity, Hope For The Warriors, who provide medical care, mental health counseling, professional training and education, physical conditioning and transition services for wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Navy members. https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/