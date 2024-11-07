"Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" Wins Instrumental Album of the Year

The Josie Music Awards

The Josie Music Awards was created solely to celebrate those in the independent music industry that work so hard every day and deserve to have a night of their own. It is an all-genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally. Certainly, the most gala from the red carpet to the breathtaking venues the award show has been held in such as The Gaylord Opryland Resort "The Springs" building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall, The Nissan Stadium (all located in Nashville, Tennessee), The Celebrity Theater in Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee), and the Country Tonite Theatre (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee). Thousands of people from around the globe attend such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends/fans, spectators, and more come out each year to enjoy the performances, award recognition, and the elaborate celebration.

Beyond the Warrior's Eyes

Lifting up our veterans through music is something that Brian Tarquin & his Heavy Friends will do until there are no more wars. Brian’s friends include superhero musicians that love working with him on a number of albums he’s released from hard rock to jazz over the past (20) years). “‘Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” (out January 19, on Downtown Music/Dashgo Distribution) honors military soldiers who defend our freedoms. I wanted a true star- studded musician tribute of soaring instrumental songs. So, I was very fortune to get such iconic players as Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford and Steve Morse to help me express our gratitude.”

A heavy and glorious fusion-prog collection, “Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes” is Brian and his friends (Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford (Miles Davis), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Dean Brown (David Sanborn), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) & Larry McCray (John Mayall), the late Phil Naro, and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra) latest collaborative album. “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” mission is to support the charity, Hope For The Warriors, who provide medical care, mental health counseling, professional training and education, physical conditioning and transition services for wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Navy members. https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/

“Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” Special Donation Page: https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/Beyond-The-Warriors-Eyes

The album “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” was produced, engineered and composed entirely by Brian Tarquin. Well- connected with star musicians, he is a one-man army playing all instruments except drums where studio drummer Reggie Pryor lends his services. The album was recorded in Tarquin’s Jungle Room Studios on 2” analog tape through a vintage Trident London 24 console and a host of analog outboard gear. Brian transferred the recording to either Pro Tools or Logic, finishing the recording digitally. He lastly recorded all final mixes down to an Ampex 440C 1⁄4” 2 track analog tape. Tape Op Interview on process: https://tapeop.com/interviews/158/brian-tarquin/