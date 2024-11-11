Multi-Emmy award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist/producer. He has produced and recorded such guitar icons as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Larry Coryell, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Vinnie Moore to name a few. Through the past 30 years he has enjoyed Top 10 radio hits in several formats. His recent release "Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" went #1 on the Roots Music Reports Top 50 Fusion Albums. In 2024 "Beyond the Warrior's Eyes" - Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends won Best Instrumental Album of the Year from the Josie Music Awards.