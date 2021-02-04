© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcasts

weVenture offers a variety of services

WFIT | By Terri Wright
Published February 4, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST
weventure.jpg

We venture to ignite the power of women entrepreneurs.

We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:

  • No cost, one-on-one consultations
  • Low-cost business education seminars and workshops
  • IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program
  • CEO Peer Groups
  • Purposeful networking events
  • Leadership development opportunities for professional women

Since our nonprofit program was established in 2007 in Melbourne, Florida on the campus of Florida Tech, we have:

  • Trained over 12,000 clients
  • Helped over 62 business owners grow and expand their businesses through the IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program
  • Helped clients to create and maintain 47 jobs in the past 12 months
  • Helped clients to increase revenues of more than 40% on average

Our team of 7 staff members and over 75 volunteers work to ensure that our clients are successful unto the economic benefit of all.In 2019-2020*, weVENTURE:

  • Served 654 unique clients TOTAL. Counseling, education, and group trainings
  • 8 NEW businesses launched and clients created 86 NEW jobs
  • Assisted 119 busineses with accessing private funding or applying for federal loans and relief programs
  • 308 clients attended our 21 COVID response webinars. May - Sep., and we have formed 5 Peer Groups to help support businesses in this difficult time
  • 280 clients received 1:1 counselling for a total of 895 hours of direct counseling. 27% COVID specific and 73% general business support; of which 84% were female and 16% were male clients
  • 30 IGNITE clients graduated the program in 2019-2010, up from 21 in 2018-2019. 18 sponsored by CARES funding, at no cost to them
  • 454 individuals registered for 2020 Virtual IMPACT Summit and a dozen watch parties were hosted
  • 7 GEMS program graduates and 12 emerging leaders graduated from ATHENA NextGen Leadership Program
Podcasts
Terri Wright
Terri Wright has held the position of General Manager at WFIT since 1998.
See stories by Terri Wright