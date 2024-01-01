Brooke Brown

Born in California and raised on the Space Coast of Florida, Brooke became a creative and entertainer at five years old. Self described as a "quirky, unconventional, and eclectic persona." Brooke first started at WFIT co-hosting Keller Radio with Program Director Steve Keller in February of 2024. Keller Radio airs every Monday night from 7pm-10pm ET. On Keller Radio, Brooke and Steve highlight and interview original artists on the Space Coast. Brooke started hosting her own show in November of 2024, Late Night Music, which airs Wednesday evenings from 10pm-12am ET. Late Night Music is a light hearted show that includes a variety of genres and subjects. If you're intrigued by Brooke and want to learn more about her, tune in to Keller Radio and Late Night Music each week to hear from this fresh new radio personality!