Hannah Burgett (DJ Hannah)

A Space Coast native, DJ Hannah discovered alternative music as a teenager and subsequently spent the majority of her free time in local record stores. Moving to Tallahassee to attend FSU, she joined WVFS Tallahassee and found an outlet for her niche interests as a radio host. DJ Hannah eventually served as the station's Music Director and after graduating from FSU, she continued to host various specialty shows for nearly a decade. Now back in Brevard, DJ Hannah is thrilled to join the WFIT team and continue supporting local radio and music discovery.

DJ Hannah is the host of The Pop Underground. Her favorite band is either XTC or Beat Happening, depending on the day you ask.

