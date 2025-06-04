WFIT Under Serious Rescissions Threat

It’s official: The White House has asked Congress to claw back previously approved federal funding for public media, threatening the future of WFIT and all public media.

While Congress has 45 days to consider the proposal, the House is expected to act swiftly, possibly within days. If lawmakers fail to approve it—or can’t get the votes to pass it—the funding will be restored.

If passed, funding would end immediately and have profound effects on WFIT’s ability to bring you the programming you rely on every single day.

This is the most severe threat public radio and TV have ever faced, but we have powerful allies: you and community members who value and support WFIT.

The most crucial step you can take to protect your local public media service is to tell Congress that you reject rescission and support WFIT and the federal funding for public media. Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to make your voice heard now. Calls are very important, as are emails.

Federal funding makes up 28%, or about $140,000, of our annual budget. Without it, essential services that reach 400,000 residents across Brevard County could be eliminated.

Multiple studies, including a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, have concluded that there is no viable substitute for federal funding. Research also shows that Americans strongly support federal funding for public media, including a recent study by Pew Research Center.

Your outreach today is critical. If we can show Congress that most Americans value public media, we can protect the federal funding that makes WFIT possible.

At WFIT, we believe in the power of public media to unite communities, stimulate local economies, support local musicians, celebrate our local history, and deliver essential information when you need it most.

We know you value this, too, and we want to continue providing the best of public media to you.

It’s up to all of us to safeguard WFIT for today, tomorrow, and generations ahead. Thanks for your support and attention to this urgent matter.