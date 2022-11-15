Florida Tech named a ‘Green College’ by Princeton Review

Annual Rankings Highlight Nation’s Most Environmentally Responsible Schools

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2023 rankings from The Princeton Review.

Florida Tech is featured in the education services company’s online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published in October.

The Princeton Review chose the schools in the guide based on its survey of administrators at 713 colleges during the 2021-22 academic year and surveys of students attending the colleges. The company editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to select the 455 schools chosen for the guide.

Florida Tech received a 90 out of 99 for its Green Score, which is a comprehensive measure of a school’s performance as an environmentally aware and prepared institution. Specifically, it includes whether students have a campus quality of life that is both healthy and sustainable; how well a school is preparing students for employment in the clean-energy economy of the 21st century as well as for citizenship in a world now defined by environmental concerns and opportunities; and how environmentally responsible a school’s policies are.

“After 12 program years, major advances continue to emerge around campus, often due to the efforts of the 40-member University Sustainability Council as well as senior research projects by sustainability major and minor students,” noted Ken Lindeman, a professor in the department of ocean engineering and marine sciences and manager of the university’s Sustainability Program.

Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, added, “We strongly recommend Florida Tech to the increasing number of students who care about the environment and want their ‘best-fit’ college to also ideally be a green one. Florida Tech demonstrates an exemplary commitment to sustainability and to green practices—and it offers excellent academic programs.”

School profiles in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges report on the colleges’ uses of renewable energy, their recycling and conservation programs, the availability of environmental studies in their academic offerings, and their career guidance for green jobs.

Florida Tech’s profile notes a host of sustainable practices at the university, including the availability of a sustainability-focused degree, a bike sharing program and free campus shuttle service.

