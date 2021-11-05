Princeton Review Names Florida Tech a ‘Green College’ in New List

Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The education services company has included Florida Tech in its updated website resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition. The free guide is at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide.

The Princeton Review chose the 420 green schools based on its survey of administrators at 835 colleges in 2020-21 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to create its proprietary “Green Rating” and select the schools.

Florida Tech earned a Green Rating of 90. The top Green Rating on the 2022 list is 99; the lowest is 66. It was recognized for a host of positives, including offering sustainability-focused degrees and programs, utilizing a campus-wide University Sustainability Council, and having a bike share program and campus shuttle with free or reduced-price transit passes.

“We strongly recommend Florida Tech to students who care about the environment and want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “Florida Tech offers excellent academics and demonstrates a commitment to sustainability that is exemplary on many counts.”

Florida Tech’s sustainability success is a campus-wide effort, said Ken Lindeman, a professor in the department of ocean engineering and marine sciences and manager of the university’s Sustainability Program.

”Student, staff and faculty partnerships have advanced diverse sustainability projects on and off campus since 2009, including a continued focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” Lindeman said.

Franek noted that 78 percent of the 11,133 college applicants responding to the company’s 2021 College Hopes & Worries Survey said that having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend a school. That figure was a 12 percent increase among applicants in the company’s 2020 survey.

“Given the sobering indicators of climate change and global calls to prioritize sustainability, we are pleased to shine a light on these schools and recommend them for their exceptional commitment to the environment,” Franek added.