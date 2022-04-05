Film Festival at Florida Tech Offers Celluloid Smorgasbord

Free Event Runs April 15-16 at Gleason Center and Online

More than two dozen short films from the U.S. and around the world will be showcased at the 5th Annual FITV Film Festival scheduled for April 15-16 at Gleason Performing Arts Center on the Florida Tech campus and online.

Featuring films from Italy, Spain, Chile, France, Dominical Republic, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere – none of which is longer than 21 minutes – the lineup offers 18 student entries and eight from professional filmmakers. Florida Tech is not represented this year among the student films.

As it has been since its inception, the free festival is run by students from Florida Tech Video Productions (FITV).

The festival begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, with 12 films. Screenings will last a bit longer than 2 ½ hours, and there will be three 10-minute breaks. On Saturday, April 16, it starts at 6 p.m. and will feature 14 films. Screenings will again run about 2 ½ hours and feature three 10-minute breaks. Saturday will also feature a 20-minute awards ceremony at the end highlighting the best student and non-student films in multiple categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

All of the festival’s films and several related events will be streamed via FITV’s YouTube channel.

Other elements of the festival include a red-carpet photo booth, panel discussions and free festival merchandise (until it runs out).

Advanced tickets are not required, but members of the general public will be expected to check-in at the front desk in the Gleason lobby. Students will check in via the CORQ app at the front desk.

Give the festival’s proximity to the film awards season, organizers are encouraging guests to dress in formal attire.

For more information, email fitvstation@gmail.com.