The 4th Annual FITV Film Festival 2021

The 4th Annual FITV Film Festival! This event will take place VIRTUALLY on April 2nd - 4th! Each day of the festival will have individual livestreams that can be viewed on our YouTube channel, or through the festival website at fitv.fit.edu/watch-festival.

The FITV Film Festival is a student-run competition that is focused on incorporating the Florida Tech student body, together with the city of Melbourne, FL, in the art of filmmaking.

This event consists of content creators at Florida Tech, the Melbourne area, and the general public who feel a need to create and express themselves through film. Here, we give people the opportunity to show their films to a public audience. These films are showcased publicly at Florida Tech's campus with free admission to all. Winners will be chosen, according to the category guidelines, by our judges.

Awards & Prizes

The 2021 FITV Film Festival will comprise of 7 awards across 2 classes. The winner of each award will be given a commemorative award, and tentatively an additional prize/gift.

The award categories are as follows:

Best Picture - awarded to the film that demonstrates and exemplifies the best overall film production.

Best Director - awarded to the individual who demonstrates outstanding direction for the overall vision of their film.

Best Acting - awarded to the individual whose performance, and overall portrayal of his or her character, truly stands out and connects with the audience.

Best Cinematography - awarded to the film team/individual whose artistic expression and aesthetic adds an element of, not only beauty, but creativity to the film's story. Best Screenplay - awarded to the individual, or group of individuals, whose screenplay best defines each element of a story, while enticing the audience from start to finish.

Best Editing - awarded to the individual, or group of individuals, who assembles, mixes, and cuts their film in a seamless manner that maintains a flawless film experience.

Best Sound - awarded to the individual, or group of individuals, who creates the best soundscape

Dates, Times, and Locations:

April 2nd, 2021: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm | YouTube or FITV website

April 3rd, 2021 : 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm | YouTube or FITV website

April 4th, 2021 : 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm | YouTube or FITV website

