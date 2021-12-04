Florida Tech student armed with 'edged weapon' fatally shot by police on campus

Melbourne Police and Florida Tech security fatally shot an armed student who reportedly assaulted students and then confronted police, injuring a Melbourne police officer, on Florida Tech's Melbourne campus, police said early Saturday morning.

Florida Tech reports that no one else was seriously injured, and there was no further threat to the campus. The call to police came in at 10:49 p.m. Friday that Alhaji Sow, an 18-year-old Florida Tech student, reportedly armed with a knife, was on campus, assaulting students and had entered a campus building. Florida Tech said the incident began at Roberts Hall, a student dormitory.

The university continues to collaborate with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Student Life is actively arranging support services for students or other members of the university community who may require it.