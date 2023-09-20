Mozart's Attic: Antonio Viivaldi's The Four Seasons

Antonio Vivaldi composed his most famous work in 1723, but it remained largely unknown until the 1940s.

The Four Seasons was re-discovered around the time of the development of the long-playing record, and many believe that it was these two events that sparked the Baroque Revival of the last century. Whatever the case, the four concerti have become among the best-loved and most-recorded works of the 18th century, and we’ll hear them this Sunday, along with some more of the music of the Red Priest of Venice.