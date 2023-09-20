© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Antonio Viivaldi's The Four Seasons

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT
Antonio_Vivaldi_portrait.jpeg
Antonio Vivaldi

Antonio Vivaldi composed his most famous work in 1723, but it remained largely unknown until the 1940s.

The Four Seasons was re-discovered around the time of the development of the long-playing record, and many believe that it was these two events that sparked the Baroque Revival of the last century. Whatever the case, the four concerti have become among the best-loved and most-recorded works of the 18th century, and we’ll hear them this Sunday, along with some more of the music of the Red Priest of Venice.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
