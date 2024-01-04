Mozart's Attic: European classical music from south of the Pyrenees

For a variety of reasons, European classical music developed quite differently south of the Pyrenees. We'll hear a sampling from the Middle Ages to the present day with a quick look at what went into the Iberian melting pot, and what sorts of music the blending of Spanish, Moorish, Sephardic, and maybe even Native American cultures produced.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.