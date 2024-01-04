© 2024 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: European classical music from south of the Pyrenees

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:34 AM EST

For a variety of reasons, European classical music developed quite differently south of the Pyrenees. We'll hear a sampling from the Middle Ages to the present day with a quick look at what went into the Iberian melting pot, and what sorts of music the blending of Spanish, Moorish, Sephardic, and maybe even Native American cultures produced.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
