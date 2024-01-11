Mozart's Attic: Mid 18th century, something new

The strict templates of the Baroque era had served music well, but by the mid-18th century, it was time for something new.

But what?

There were many who had their own ideas about that, and some of those ideas were better than others. We'll listen to some of the "keepers" this Sunday as we look at the sea change in musical styles that were taking place in the time after Bach and Handel, but before Mozart and Beethoven.

