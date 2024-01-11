© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Mid 18th century, something new

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published January 11, 2024 at 8:29 AM EST
Johan Zoffany 1733-1810 http:/www.tuttartpitturasculturapoesiamusica.com

The strict templates of the Baroque era had served music well, but by the mid-18th century, it was time for something new.

But what?

There were many who had their own ideas about that, and some of those ideas were better than others. We'll listen to some of the "keepers" this Sunday as we look at the sea change in musical styles that were taking place in the time after Bach and Handel, but before Mozart and Beethoven.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)