Join The 'Morning Edition' Book Club As We Read 'Fates And Furies'

After reading Deep Down Dark this winter and A God in Ruins this spring, it's time to reconvene the Morning Editionbook club for our third meeting. We've asked Pulitzer Prize-winning author and screenwriter Richard Russo to do the honors: He's selected Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff.

"It's a dramatic read, believe me," says Russo.

Fates and Furies is the story of a marriage, divided into two sections. The first, Fates, focuses on the husband's story. The second, Furies, completes the tale, focusing on the wife. Russo says that device allows for a stunning, 360-degree view of a complex relationship.

"The secrets here are character secrets, not plot secrets," he tells NPR's David Greene. "They are revealed in ways that sometimes take your breath away. You have to wait almost until the last page of the book to get to the last of the secrets."

Russo says he was fascinated by the book because of the way it deals with destiny. "It's something that I've been writing about in my own fiction for a very long time," he says. "I write about it, not because I understand it, but because I don't, and I'd love to."

Groff's previous books include the novels Arcadiaand The Monsters of Templeton.But it was her collection of short stories, Delicate Edible Birds, "that kind of blew my mind," says Russo. Those stories revealed the author's fearless, wide-ranging curiosity — which is also evident in Fates and Furies. "There's almost nothing that she's not interested in," Russo says, "and her skill set is breathtaking."

