NASA Makes Progress with SLS Rocket

NASA is making progress with the Space Launch System rocket. The booster stages are being stacked at Kennedy Space Center. Meanwhile, NASA performed a test firing of the core stage of its giant SLS rocket in Mississippi on Saturday. The hot fire test was less than successful. Instead of burning for the planned eight minutes, the engines shut down after one minute following a major component malfunction. This will most likely further delay the launch of the SLS rocket from the Cape until next year. WFIT's Rick Glasby has the story.