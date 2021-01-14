© 2021 WFIT
Space

NASA Makes Progress with SLS Rocket

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published January 15, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST
Good shot stacking.jpg
NASA Photo

NASA is making progress with the Space Launch System rocket. The booster stages are being stacked at Kennedy Space Center. Meanwhile, NASA performed a test firing of the core stage of its giant SLS rocket in Mississippi on Saturday. The hot fire test was less than successful. Instead of burning for the planned eight minutes, the engines shut down after one minute following a major component malfunction. This will most likely further delay the launch of the SLS rocket from the Cape until next year. WFIT's Rick Glasby has the story.

