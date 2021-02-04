Renewable Energy Plan Back Before The Florida Legislature, Dems Hope For Republican Support

A bill to ban oil drilling in Florida is back before the legislature for the third time. The proposal also calls for the state to use 100% renewable sources for electricity by 2040. The bill's sponsor is Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando). She says she's spoken with Republican leaders about the proposal.

“I’ve already spoken to the speaker of the House about this legislation before it was filed and you know, his remarks was to trust the process and to see what the final product looked like before he would offer me a thumbs up or not and so we have the bill filed, we’re building up the cosponsor support and we’re hoping for Republican support.”

The proposal requires Florida’s Office of Energy to work with colleges, utilities, and other entities to create a renewable energy plan. Part of that plan includes reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

