Alt.Latino's guide to Chicano soul

The genre commonly referred to as "Chicano soul" has that "you know it if you hear it" kind of sound.

It's a bicultural interpretation of late 1950s and early '60s African American R&B ballads by Mexican American youth, influenced by the operatic style of Mexican rancheras. Broken hearts, unrequited love and loving the wrong person are often the main themes.

Real talk: it's the smooth, bilingual vocals of Malo's 1972 hit "Suavecito" expressing the thrill of a new love that is still heard at lowrider car shows or the pleas of "You're Still A Young Man' by Tower of Power, to name a few examples.

This week Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre unpack the genre and how the tradition is being reborn by a crew of young artists making it sparkle anew.

Songs featured in this episode:

Malo, "Suavecito"

Joe Bataan, "I Wish You Love, P1. 1"

Tower of Power, "You're Still A Young Man"

Thee Sacred Souls, "Can I Call You Rose?"

The Altons, "Soon Enough"

Thee Sinseers feat. Joey Quinones, "Seems Like"

Mikey Jimenez, "Takin' All My Lovin'"

