© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

#MusicDiscovery

  • la-2022-shot-2_wide-075958046ce99cf6e09145e021bedcc6715b6fb2.jpg
    Beth Herzhaft
    /
    Courtesy of the artist
    Eilen Jewell, 'Crooked River'
    Joe Kendrick
    With a raw ache lingering in her voice, the songwriter strikes a balance between heartache and triumph in this song about overcoming despair.