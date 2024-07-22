© 2024 WFIT
Paul Weller on his latest album, '66'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT
Paul Weller has made music long enough to know he needn't obsess over the source of his creativity.

"I think I'm meant to write songs," he tells World Cafe over a video call. "I don't particularly question it. I just follow it. I just keeping doing it, and I follow the muse.

Following that muse has led the English mod rocker, who rose to prominence with The Jam in the '70s, to his 17th studio album, 66. In this digital exclusive for World Cafe, Weller talks about working with Noel Gallagher and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and embracing the mystery of creative inspiration.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.