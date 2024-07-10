Listen to a mini-concert with Dehd

The Chicago trio Dehd doubles down on their bold, indie-surf, punk sound on their latest album, Poetry. Most of the writing came courtesy of a massive road trip the band took, splitting writing between their home base in Chicago; bassist and co-vocalist Emily Kempf's home in Taos; and even a visit to the Pacific Northwest.

Today, we welcome Dehd back to World Cafe for a mini-concert. The band, featuring Kempf, guitarist Jason Balla and drummer Eric McGrady, sound fantastic playing songs from Poetry. Enjoy.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

