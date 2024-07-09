© 2024 WFIT
Camera Obscura make their return after a decade of uncertainty, grief

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT

In 2015, Camera Obscura went on hiatus after the death of their longtime keyboardist, Carey Lander. The Glasgow band didn't know what the future would hold, but they knew they couldn't carry on at the time.

A few years down the road, an invitation from fellow Scots Belle & Sebastian led to tour dates, and eventually the band reconvened in the studio to make their first album in over a decade, Look to the East, Look to the West.

In this session, the band, led by Tracyanne Campbell, talks about the big questions the band faced in the aftermath of losing their friend, plus Camera Obscura performs for a live audience at World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.