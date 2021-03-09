Fleet Foxes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

© 2021 WFIT
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"I'm Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes. Thank you so much for asking me to find the tiniest desk I could, and sing unadorned for the first time in too long."

With his guitar and that unadorned voice, Robin Pecknold performs four songs from Fleet Foxes' 2020 album, Shore. It's an album that pays homage to some of the greats that we've lost — some more recently, including David Berman and Richard Swift, and some long gone but still influential, like Elliott Smith, Curtis Mayfield, Jimi Hendrix and Judee Sill. Robin wrote the songs while driving in the Catskills and (as you hear on "Going-to-the-Sun Road") Montana, a place that feels like home.

It's been a dozen years since Robin Pecknold's first, self-titled Fleet Foxes album, a record filled with harmony that brightened the somewhat dark lyrics. Here, alone, his message comes through even more apparent, and the songs written both before and during the pandemic shine light on darkness.

SET LIST

  1. "Going-to-the-Sun-Road"

  1. "Sunblind"

  1. "Featherweight"

  1. "I'm Not My Season"

MUSICIANS

  1. Robin Pecknold: guitar, vocals

CREDITS

  1. Video: Fortress Entertainment, Riley Burke, Tristan Seniuk, Sean Pecknold

  1. Audio: Jarvis Taveniere

TINY DESK TEAM

  1. Producer: Bob Boilen

  1. Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  1. Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  1. Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  1. Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  1. Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  1. Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

