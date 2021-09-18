© 2021 WFIT
On 'A Southern Gothic,' Adia Victoria Reckons With Her Relationship To The South

XPN
Kimberly Junod
Published September 18, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT
adia-victoria-1-credit-huy-van-nguyen_wide-54e4786a149d3b83bd3077e39d09ca7ce50fc1d3.jpg

On A Southern Gothic, her third full-length album, Adia Victoria emerges as a songwriter capable of nuance and atmosphere. Throughout the record, she explores her relationship to the South — where she was born and where she still resides — and the South's relationship with her as a Black woman. It's an album full of love, anger and — as Victoria describes — creepy grooves.

In this episode of World Cafe, Adia Victoria discusses how she started working with T Bone Burnett, who produced the record, and how they captured intense heat in the sound of her music.

Copyright 2021 XPN.

MusicNew MusicLive Performance
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
