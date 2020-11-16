Hoot in the Park Adapts to Support Florida Wildlife Hospital

HOOT IN THE PARK AND GIVING TUESDAY!

In compliance with state guidelines and in an effort to keep our community safe, HOOT in the Park will look different in 2020 compared to years past. We hope you will join us for three unique HOOT experiences including: dog-gone fun in the park, a wonderful day of shopping at FWH, and e-learning from the comfort of your home! For more information check out our Events Page or visit our Silent Auction directly!

We are also gearing up for Giving Tuesday. GivingTuesday is a global giving movement with local impact. It is an inclusive community of millions of givers, with activity in every country on every continent. GivingTuesday celebrates and uplifts grassroots generosity. Around the world, across diverse giving cultures, the network of local leaders in more than 70 countries and hundreds of communities innovate, collaborate, and inspire collective generosity as a way to build the world in which they want to live. GivingTuesday inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts and that they mean even more when we give together.

As the year comes to an end, we hope you would consider participating in GivingTuesday on December 1 or providing an end of year donation. Your additional gift will help us close the year out strong and give more animals like this owl the second chance they deserve.

