Artworks Hosts Annual Show in Eau Gallie November 19 & 20

ArtWorks: Eau Gallie Fine Art Festival is an extraordinary experience for the entire family. The community-oriented event features artists working "en Plein Air". The unique requirement that each artist create works as they exhibit or demonstrate their techniques makes this an extraordinary show for both artists and patrons.

Plus, live music, children' activities, food, and entertainment for the whole family!

November 19 - 20, 2022 (Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm) on Highland Ave. in the Eau Gallie Arts District