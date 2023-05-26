Create Your World Summer Camp

Create Your World is produced by Derek Gores Gallery. Our team of instructors and assistants bring diverse backgrounds including fine art, education, and design. All instructors are carefully screened and subjected to a nationwide background check.

We are once again assembling a dream team of art teachers – some from last year and some new faces – with experience in the Brevard Public Schools, past summer camps in the Eau Gallie Arts District, or in private instruction. We attract the very best. Plus, our assistants are among the brightest up-and-comers in the creative scene. We’re thrilled at the skills, materials, and experiences your child will be introduced to this summer.

WHY ART CAMP?

Art benefits everyone! Instructors teach skills, but it is our aim to nurture the adventurous creative spirit that kids naturally possess. Projects are designed to prompt original, creative thinking, so results will be wholly unique. The confidence, outside-the-box thinking, and joy will serve your child in any future pursuits. We have FUN and teach serious CREATIVE SKILLS while we’re at it.

Half-day or full-day options allow you to choose the program that works best for your child and your schedule. We now offer snack time for morning and afternoon campers and before/after camp enrichment, too!

Full-Day as well Half-Day options available.*

Full-Day 9am – 4pm

