Brevard Autism Coalition Presents Uncorked November 10, 2023 @ Brevard Zoo

Brevard Autism Coalition Presents Brevard Uncorked Friday, November 10th annual wine tasting fundraiser to benefit individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders, their families and support professionals. Silent Auction, light Hors D oeuvres, wine and more.

Our mission is to bring medical professionals, educators, community organizations and parents together to identify the needs of families and individuals dealing with Autism in Brevard County. Our membership includes representatives from Pediatrics in Brevard, the Brevard County School System, The Scott Center for Autism, UCF - C.A.R.D., Space Coast Early Intervention Center, Family Liaison Project, Angels Bridging Gaps, SOAK and Child and Family Consultants.