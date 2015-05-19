School Superintendent's Chief Of Staff Accused Of Inappropriate Gesture

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Let's be fair about Erbert Johnson, a Milwaukee School Board member, was accused of flipping the bird at a board meeting. He wasn't that blatant. A photo in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shows him using his middle finger to scratch his head. But he knew what he meant, and Johnson apologized. He might have realized his act would be recorded. He was complaining at the time about the location of a video camera run by the teachers union. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.