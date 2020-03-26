Tips For Exercising At Home While You're Staying At Home

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We are all cooped up at home a lot now.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Oh, yeah. And with gyms closed, it can be really hard to get in your regular workouts. So we asked experts for tips on staying active while hunkering down.

SHAPIRO: One thing I've been doing, running - 6 feet away from other people, of course. To get started, GQ columnist Joe Holder recommends take it step by step.

JOE HOLDER: Run for a minute and then walk for a minute. And then see how that builds up over time. Next thing you know, you're running for two minutes, walking for one minute, running for 10 minutes straight.

SHAPIRO: He says the trick is thinking about personal progress, not speed or miles.

CHANG: I've been running, too. But, you know, if running is not your thing, how about a nine-minute strength workout?

KAREN BARROW: And you don't need any mats or gym weights or anything like that. It's all done with body weight.

CHANG: Karen Barrow of The New York Times says do three exercises like planks, push-ups and squats for one minute each - quick break, then repeat two more times. And then you're done.

SHAPIRO: And don't let social distancing stop you from sweating with friends.

FAITH HUNTER: You could set up a Skype call or a video chat. It'll be a lot more fun than doing it alone. And the two of you will hold each other accountable.

CHANG: Our third tip - relax your muscles and your mind with yoga. Faith Hunter founded the Embrace Yoga studio in Washington, D.C. For now, she teaches online.

HUNTER: We're just really trying to somewhat duplicate what our in-person classes would look like but create this sense of community and connection that we know that everyone's craving.

SHAPIRO: And when you donate to support online fitness classes, it helps keep your local businesses in business.

CHANG: One thing everyone agrees on - it is important to stay in tune with your body.

SHAPIRO: And breathe. Altogether now - inhale, exhale and repeat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.