Ty Segall, 'Whisper'

Ty Segall's Southern California homebase is consistently sunny, but Segall revolts against routine. He's been a fearsome garage/punk one-man-band, made an all-acoustic album, and covered Hot Chocolate and Harry Nilsson. For Harmonizer, surprise-released last week, Segall teamed up with producer Cooper Crain of the ambient/electronic band Bitchin Bajas. But ambient music isn't part of Segall's palette... yet. On "Whisper," Segall mangles synthesizers until they sizzle and melt down into guitar-like lava. Combining sludgy stoner metal, electronic textures and sugary-sweet harmonies, Segall basically remakes heavy music into his own funhouse image. At the end, "Whisper" suddenly lurches into a slower gear, heading off in another direction. There's Segall, the restless captain, again searching for something new under the sun, even in the same song.

Copyright 2021 KUTX 98.9. To see more, visit KUTX 98.9.