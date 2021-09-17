On 'A Southern Gothic,' Adia Victoria Reckons With Her Relationship To The South

On A Southern Gothic, her third full-length album, Adia Victoria emerges as a songwriter capable of nuance and atmosphere. Throughout the record, she explores her relationship to the South — where she was born and where she still resides — and the South's relationship with her as a Black woman. It's an album full of love, anger and — as Victoria describes — creepy grooves.

In this episode of World Cafe, Adia Victoria discusses how she started working with T Bone Burnett, who produced the record, and how they captured intense heat in the sound of her music.

