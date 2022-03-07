© 2022 WFIT
2022 Spring Membership Drive Thank You Gifts

WFIT | By Sky Wadel
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST
Get the WFIT oversized beach towel. It’s perfect when you’re enjoying a day at the beach, lounging at the pool or taking a yoga class.

What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag! Or maybe you’d like a cd or to become a Broadcast Booster. Select the gift of your choice when you donate to support the programming you love. There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like (if choosing a T-shirt, please include the size you need).

Pledge Amount - Description
$60 - WFIT Coffee Cup - Black Cup with WFIT & npr logos in White (logo on 2 sides)
$60 - WFIT Hat - Washed Navy Blue with Embroidered WFIT Logo on front
$60 - WFIT Hat - Khaki with Navy Blue Embroidered WFIT logo on front
$60 - WFIT Tote Bag - Navy Blue with Oval Bumper Sticker Design in White
$60 - WFIT Umbrella - Forest Green
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Oval Bumper Sticker Design - Tie-Dye
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sound Waves Design - Light Blue
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Zenith Lightning Bolt Design - Navy Blue
$120 – WFIT Beach Towel – Aqua with Blue Oval Bumper Sticker Design

$500 – Become a WFIT Broadcast Booster

Support WFIT WFIT Spring Fund Drive
