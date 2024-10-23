Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with WFIT and Beebs!

Tune in to WFIT 89.5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. TODAY, as we celebrate the 5th annual Public Radio Music Day! We will be featuring music from bands such as R.E.M., The Revivalists, Lake Street Drive, and Indigo Girls. We will also have exclusive performances from local Space Coast bands like Vintage Trouble, Mangrove, ZZ Ward, and more!

In addition, we will be posting exclusive content on our website throughout the broadcast, so make sure to check back in for more!

We hope you enjoy this performance of Street by Beebs feat. Kristen Warren. Filmed in Melbourne, FL in front of a mural done by local legend Christopher Maslow.

Beebs "Streets" (Live) Feat. Kristen Warren

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio stations, music fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world locally and nationally.

This year’s theme – Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast – highlights how music brings communities together through music discovery, music education, and support for local arts economies.

