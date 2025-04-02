Sonic Waves Music Fest 2025

Celebrate 50 years of public radio broadcasting with 89.5 FM WFIT at the Sonic Waves Music Festival! Join us on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 5 PM to 10 PM at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the EGAD district of Eau Gallie, Florida. Enjoy live performances by The Dunies, The Circle Line, The Wax Phantom, and Quarter Hoarder. Enjoy craft beer, WFIT merch, and great food.

Free admission, all ages welcome!

Keep the party going at The ABRA, just across the street, for the official afterparty featuring The Speed Spirits, The Mean Violets, and Sounds of Nebula!

Intracoastal Brewing Company is located at 652 West Eau Gallie Boulevard Melbourne, FL 32935