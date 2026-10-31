Video Premiere “Tyranny Of Tone” Feat. Joe Satriani & Brian Tarquin

Brian Tarquin and his Heavy Friend Joe Satriani have a new motion comic video out for the title cut of “Tyranny of Tone.” With the album dedicated to building awareness to the California Fire Foundation (www.cafirefoundation.org), the music video shows the story of Joe and Brian playing guitar through fires in Southern California as the Firemen work hard to put out the fires. When the fires are out, the music uses motion comic to show the residents returning and rebuilding their land which is also growing again. “Tyranny of Tone” debut #32 on the Classic Rock Charts.

The video was created by 3Dave Visuals, who also designed “Speed of Sound,” an A.I. video w/ Brian and Joe that won a Josie Award in 2023. Dave’s motto combines technology and vision; his website features his videos as well as insights into how he does his work. https://3davevisuals.com/

Tarquin’s Heavy Friends’ projects have long center on giving back, and “Tyranny of Tone” continues that legacy and features sessions from guitarists Joe Satriani, Steve Hackett (Genesis), Bruce Kulick (Kiss, Grand Funk), Gus G (Ozzy), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guns N’ Roses), Doug Rappoport (Edgar Winter), Gary Hoey, Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Stu Hamm (Steve Vai), plus violinists: Joe Deninzon (Kansas, Stratospheerius) and Karen Briggs (Peter Gabriel).

www.briantarquin.com

www.bhpmusic.com