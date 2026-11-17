Florida Democrats formally selected their legislative leaders Monday, returning to the Capitol with more seats and Republicans without their supermajorities.

Florida Senate Democrats elected Jacksonville Sen. Tracie Davis as their new leader.

"To my colleagues across the aisle, I hope you took notice of what happened two weeks ago," Davis said. "I hope you're putting together an agenda now that reflects the needs of the people we are elected to serve, not the ambitions of politicians or the input of corporate donors."

Click here to read more about Tracie Davis

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Meanwhile, House Democrats designated Parkland Rep. Christine Hunschofsky as their leader.

"Who is in the room matters, and making sure that every Floridian has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives matters," Hunschofsky said. "We may not all look alike, think alike, come from the same place, but we share a commitment to making Florida a place where everyone has the opportunity to succeed."

Click here to read more about Christine Hunschofsky

Governor-elect Byron Donalds is in the Florida House chamber ahead of this afternoon’s Republican leadership election. pic.twitter.com/lSxOR5HQf6 — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) November 16, 2026

Rep. Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, who will serve as House speaker for the next two years, acknowledged his party's weakened majority.

"We got punched in the mouth the other day, and for the first time in a long time, those of us who have only known pure success taste a little blood," Garrison said.

But he emphasized Republicans remain firmly in control of the House.

"In the face of the toughest headwinds the Republican Party has seen in a generation and more, we did not just barely make it," he said. "We are here in strong numbers."

Garrison also named Dade City Rep. Randy Maggard as majority leader.

Click here to read more about Sam Garrison

Click here to read more about Randy Maggard

There was no Senate Republican event on Monday. But Indian Rocks Beach Sen. Nick DiCeglie has already been appointed Senate majority leader. The Senate president over the next two sessions will be Sen. Jim Boyd of Bradenton.

Click here to read about Nick DiCeglie

Click here to read about Jim Boyd

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

