Calling all bookworms & public radio fans to the National Book Festival

Once again NPR fans will be able to meet some of their favorite NPR voices in person at the 2023 Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, August 12, from 9 am - 8 pm.

NPR's Linda Holmes, Ayesha Rascoe, Mary Louise Kelly, BA Parker, Steve Inskeep, Andrew Limbong, Mary Louise, and Jenn White will be in conversation with a slate of beloved authors. Several of the programs will be livestreamed, and all of the discussions will be available on video after the Festival.

Where to find your favorite NPR hosts at the Book Fest

Free and open to the public

Code Switch host BA Parker interviews Tananarive Due and Grady Hendrix

10:30 am - 11:30 am EDT

Hauntings Aren't Just for Houses: Horror Fiction with Tananarive Due and Grady Hendrix. Horror can take countless forms: monsters, strangers, our inner demons. In Tananarive Due's "The Wishing Pool and Other Stories External," supernatural horror intersects with chillingly real themes of trauma, racism and family conflict. In Grady Hendrix's "How to Sell a Haunted House External," protagonist Louise clashes with her brother while trying to sell their sinister childhood home.

1A host Jenn White interviews Douglas Brinkley and David Lipsky

10:45 am - 11:45 am EDT

History Is Heating Up: Environmental Awakening vs. Climate Change Denial with Douglas Brinkley and David Lipsky

East Salon ABC (Street Level, South Building)

Join Douglas Brinkley and David Lipsky as they discuss the nuances and history of how we've wrestled with a pervasive issue: climate change. Brinkley's "Silent Spring Revolution" pays tribute to environmental activists in the '60s and beyond, and Lipsky's "The Parrot and the Igloo" explores the evolution of climate denial and environmental science.

Weekend edition host Ayesha Rascoe interviews Camille T. Dungy and Joy Harjo

1:45 pm - 2:45 pm EDT

The World Offers Itself to Your Imagination: Nature Poetry with Camille T. Dungy and Joy Harjo

Ballroom A (Level 3, South Building)

Throughout time, readers have turned to poetry to connect to the beauty and mystery of the natural world. Join former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo ("Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light") and Camille T. Dungy ("Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden") as they discuss how today's poets write about nature in new and necessary ways.

NPR Books Podcast host Andrew Limbong interviews All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly

4:30 pm - 5:15 pm EDT

My Life, Considered: Memoir with Mary Louise Kelly

Ballroom BC (Level 3, South Building)

Join Mary Louise Kelly, a co-host of the culture-savvy NPR podcast "All Things Considered" in a discussion of her memoir, "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs." Kelly grapples with the death of her father and the realization that her children are growing up: she is facing act three of her life head-on.

Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep interviews John Hendrickson

4:45 pm - 5:30 pm EDT

"Life on Delay: Making Peace With a Stutter" with John Hendrickson

Room 202 (Level 2, South Building)

John Hendrickson, a staff writer at The Atlantic, published an article in 2019 about Joe Biden's stuttering and his own. "Life on Delay" is the memoir born from that article; in it, Hendrickson writes openly about the isolation, bullying, substance abuse and depression stutterers face, making this book a vivid account of squaring up past and present lives.

Mary Louise Kelly Book Signing

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm EDT Hall DE (Level 2, North Building)

Mary Louise Kelly will sign "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs" in book signing line 3.

Pop Culture Happy Hour Linda Holmes interviews John Scalzi

5:45 pm - 6:30 pm EDT

My Gig at the Godzilla Preserve with John Scalzi

West Salon GHI (Street Level, South Building)

Lions, tigers or...kaiju? I don't think we're on Earth anymore. So what should one do when they find themselves in an alternate, human-free universe? Well, in John Scalzi's novel, "The Kaiju Preservation Society," the KPS organization was created to preserve the Godzilla-like creatures from extinction, a job that will reveal the real monster.

