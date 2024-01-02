X — formerly Twitter — continues to lose value at alarming rate

The value of the social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter — has continued its plummet since the takeover by controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

Fidelity, the company that helped Musk acquire the platform, has marked the value of its stake in X down yet again, saying that it has lost 71.5% of its value since Musk took control.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Scott Tong for more on X’s slide and what might be next.

