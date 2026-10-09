11th Annual Holiday Pub Crawl Melbourne with KRAMPUS, Sat, Nov. 28, 5 pm. Themes are Santa, Elves, Goblins, Naughty Children, Pirates, Fantasy, Viking, Heroes, Faires, Trolls, Knights, Princes & Princesses, Celtic, Fooles, Heroes, and of course, KRAMPUS! All are welcome! Costume Contests!

Starts at The Creek, 829 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901. https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-11th-annual-holiday-pub-crawl.php